PSG Beg Coutinho to Snub Barca in January and Wait for France Move Next Summer

French supremos Paris Saint-Germain have asked Liverpool star Coutinho to wait on a summer move to the Parc des Princes instead of moving to Barcelona in January.

The Brazilian ace, however, has his heart set on Spain, having failed to convince the Reds to let him join the Spanish side before the start of the season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Barca were rebuffed several times in their attempts to sign Coutinho, following the loss of Neymar to PSG, but haven't given up hope, especially considering the player's willingness to move to the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan side have already agreed personal terms with Coutinho, and will submit a bid of €120m in January.

Phil Coutinho's not gonna be happy... pic.twitter.com/ZnmX1nD1OQ — 90min (@90min_Football) November 10, 2017

The player is also reported as having instructed his representatives to turn a blind eye if PSG attempt further contact.





As things stand, a January bid is not that feasible for the French side due to Financial Fair Play, given that they bought Neymar for a world-record €220m, as well as Kylian Mbappe for a future sum of €180m.

PSG are said to believe that the right conditions for making another expensive signing will be created by the end of the season. The have reportedly put both Angel di Maria and Lucas Moura up for sale in order to make things a bit easier as it relates to bringing in more world-class talent.

Coutinho, though, has no intention of joining his compatriot Neymar at PSG. He only dreams of Barcelona.