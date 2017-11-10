PSG Look to Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte as Potential Summer Replacement for Unai Emery

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for under-pressure coach Unai Emery, who won't see his contract at Parc des Princes extended unless he meets certain targets this season.

Former Sevilla coach Emery is under contract in Paris until the end of the season, but Le Parisien states that he will only be handed a new deal if his team reaches the semi-finals of the Champions League. Otherwise, the French giants will be looking to hire a new coach.

Le Parisien also claims that contact has already been made with Conte's representatives, with continued talk that he could leave Chelsea one year earlier than his current contract stipulates.

Conte's alleged frustrations at Stamford Bridge have been well publicised since the end of last season, with apparent tension between the Italian and his superiors.

Just how willing Conte would be to head to France remains up for debate, though. The 48-year-old has publicly expressed nostalgia for Italy this season and taking charge of PSG wouldn't give him what he's after in that sense even if he would be marginally geographically closer to home.

PSG have also been heavily linked with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, stemming from positive comments the Portuguese made about the club.

Conte managed to shake off some of the doubt surrounding his immediate Chelsea future with a win against Mourinho's United on Sunday. His on-pitch celebrations after the final whistle gave the impression a significant weight had been lifted from his shoulders.