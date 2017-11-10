Report Claims Juventus Are Set to Move in on Arsenal Right Back Hector Bellerin

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly pursuing young Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, according to reports in Italy.

Bellerin, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona's fabled academy, has become a regular at right-back for the Gunners over the last 18 months, and has started every league match this season.



However, while reports linking him with a return to Catalonia have cooled TuttoMercatoWeb now report that Juventus are looking to spoil the status quo at the Emirates, having made initial contact with the 22-year-old's representatives over a potential transfer.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

This news comes after manager, Massimiliano Allegri, failed to convince veteran-fullback, Dani Alves, to stay in Italy this summer, with the 34-year-old instead opting to join PSG. The Serie A outfit are keen on giving new signing, Mattia De Sciglio and the versatile Stephan Lichtsteiner, some competition at right back and will pounce at the next opportunity in January.





After winning the last six Italian League titles in a row with relative ease, the Old Lady finally find themselves facing stiff domestic competition. Allegri's side currently occupy an unfamiliar second place, a point behind high-flying Napoli, with Inter and Lazio also in the hunt for the highest accolade in Italy.

12 matches into the season it's clear that despite the instant impacts of both Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi, Juventus will need further reinforcements to seriously contend on all fronts and Bellerin is seen as the next big addition.

Report Claims Arsenal Will Accept £30m for Ozil as Playmaker Insists He's 100% Focussed on Gun... @tomprocterr https://t.co/x53vq61bgW — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 9, 2017

The starlet has recently reached 100 career appearances for the Gunners, who will be desperate to tie the speedy defender down, with a contract extension before January.

It certainly looks as though Wenger could have his hands full in the upcoming transfer window though, as Bellerin is just one of many Arsenal regulars, who's heads have been turned. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's situations still remain currently unresolved.