Roma Boss Eusebio Di Francesco Opens Up on 'Frustrating' Riyad Mahrez Transfer Saga

One of the longer, drawn out transfer sagas of the bygone summer transfer window was Italian side AS Roma's attempts to coerce Leicester City into selling star winger Riyad Mahrez.

Of course, in the end a deal never materialised and the Algerian playmaker was forced to remain with the Foxes, despite him having registered a formal transfer request.

Despite Roma missing out on their main target for the summer, I Giallorossi have performed admirably in the league, rounding out a formidable Serie A top five. Currently Roma sit in fifth however, they are only five points off the pace from leaders Napoli and currently have a game in hand on I Ciucciarelli.





Despite performing so well in a highly competitive league, it is entirely possible the acquisition of Mahrez would've given them a significant boost.

Now, speaking to Corriere dello Sport, (via SportWitness), Roma boss di Francesco has opened up on his frustrations regarding the Mahrez transfer saga. He said: "Yes, it was frustrating. He was our top target but we didn’t manage to get him. However, our disappointment didn’t last long, and we reorganised the squad with the players we have."

With Leicester City now under the management of Claude Puel, it will be interesting to see whether or not Roma will reignite their interest in the 26-year-old Algerian in the January transfer window or opt to continue with the squad they have at their disposal.