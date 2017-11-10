Scott Dann Heaps Praise on Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha After Return From Injury

Scott Dann has emphasised the importance of Wilfried Zaha to Crystal Palace's season, admitting he was sorely missed while he was forced out through injury.

Since his return from injury, Zaha has been massively influential for the struggling Eagles as he netted the winner in a 2-1 win over reigning champions Chelsea as well as striking a last minute equaliser against West Ham United.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

However, with the 25-year-old currently on international duty with Ivory Coast as they play their final World Cup Qualifier against Morocco, Palace defender Dann has admitted it is important for Palace that he stays fit.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser regarding Zaha's spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, Dann said: "It was a big miss. When the games are tight, he can provide you with that bit of magic to either score the goal or put it on a plate for someone else. It’s important he stays fit and keeps showing the type of moments he has since he’s come back."

The 30-year-old defender also declared the importance of former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho to Palace's survival hopes.

"He’s obviously a top player. You see the quality every time he steps out onto the pitch and it’s always nice to play with top players. We’ve got a number of good players and defenders at the club. It’s very nice to have him back and we're glad it wasn’t a long term injury."

Crystal Palace's next Premier League game sees them come up against fellow strugglers Everton at Selhurst Park on November 18th, after the international break.