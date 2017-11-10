Simon Mignolet Insists Liverpool Still Can Catch Man City & Challenge for Premier League Title

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists that the Reds can still catch Premier League leaders Manchester City and mount their own title challenge, declaring that 'anything can happen' as winter fixtures start to come thick and fast.

Liverpool moved up into fifth place in the standings following last weekend's win over West Ham, leapfrogging Arsenal on goal difference after the Gunners' loss away at City, and going within four points of second place Manchester United after they were beaten by Chelsea.

The Reds still trail City by as many as 12 points, though, with Pep Guardiola's side having won nine consecutive league games to establish a big early lead over their rivals. However, Mignolet, who recently captained Liverpool for the first time, is hopeful they can be caught.

"City are doing really well at this time. They've got loads of quality. But like always the Premier League is a long journey, there's a long way to go," the Belgium international is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"After the win at West Ham we closed the gap [on clubs ahead]. In the busy winter period anything can happen. It's up to us to be challengers and that's what we'll try to do," he added.

City are firm favourites with bookmakers to lift the trophy, listed at 1/7 with Sky Bet, while Liverpool are considered distant outsiders at 66/1.

Mignolet was part of the last Liverpool side that challenged for the title in 2013/14, with Luis Suarez inspiring the team to within a whisker of their first national triumph since 1990. It was ultimately a poor defence that cost the Reds their chance after leaking 50 goals in 38 games.