Stoke Goalkeeper Jack Butland Suffers Agonising Injury Setback Ahead of International Break

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

It has been revealed that Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland may be spending up to six weeks out of action having sustained a broken finger on Thursday in training for England's friendly against Germany.

Having picked up the injury that will see the him miss both international friendlies, Butland has returned to Stoke to undergo treatment for his injury.

It had been understood that England boss Gareth Southgate was planning to start Butland in both friendlies, with Joe Hart being dropped by the England boss following a poor run of form for West Ham.

Had Butland started against Germany on Friday, it would have been the first time the 24-year-old had ever starred in successive matched for England after he played in England's 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania.

It is now suggested that Everton's uncapped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will make his senior debut for the Three Lions as they prepare to face off against Germany at Wembley on Friday evening.

