Tottenham Defender Juan Foyth Could Earn Premier League Debut Against Arsenal

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth could have the opportunity to gain his first Premier League appearance, when the club face Arsenal at the Emirates following the international break.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs in the summer from Estudiantes for nearly £12m, but he has only made two appearances in the Carabao Cup so far this season, with Mauricio Pochettino keen not to over-expose his young countryman.

That could be about to change, however, after Toby Alderweireld was ruled out of the derby match with a thigh injury, while further doubts have now been made over Jan Vertonghen who suffered a set back during training with the Belgium side.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With Mauricio Pochettino's regular centre-back partnership out of action, HITC report that Foyth could get a baptism of fire against Arsenal when the sides clash after the international break.

While his appearance will be dependent on Vertonghen's injury, he will be eager to take his chance and make his mark on the Premier League after showing some strong potential.

His last appearance was the 3-2 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, when the Hammers came back from two goals down and he will have to adapt quickly if Tottenham wish to avoid leaking goals against old rivals Arsenal.

Spurs will be looking for a strong performance when they visit their biggest rivals as they continue to battle at the top of the table where they are third only behind Manchester United on goal difference, while Arsenal are sixth and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.