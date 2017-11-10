WATCH: Alyssa Naeher Comes Up Huge as USWNT Settles for Tie Over Canada in Return to BC Place

Quickly

  • In a game that lacked a great deal of fluidity, Canada and Team USA fought to a 1-1 draw.
By Kellen Becoats
November 10, 2017

U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made a fingertip save late in Thursday's game at BC Place—the first game the USWNT had played there since winning the 2015 World Cup over Japan—to preserve a 1-1 draw with Canada in a game that was low on fluidity and high on misplaced passes and failure to clear balls in the box for both teams.

The result made it only the seventh time these two teams have tied in 57 games and the USWNT have Naeher to thank for that.

Despite the USWNT scoring first, the Canadians always looked the likelier to run away with the game, as they constantly found themselves in good positions around in the U.S. box but the final ball just seemed to elude them. But the Canadians got their break in the 57th minute as a curling shot blasted off the underside of the crossbar, the USWNT failed to clear and Christine Sinclair put the ball at the far post for Adriana Leon to finish for the equalizer.

It wasn't a banner night for good defensive play in the box as Canada's failure to clear the first ball led to the opening goal of the game by Alex Morgan.

The USWNT—after a series of substitutions that brought on Carli Lloyd and Christen Press—imposed some more of their attacking power on Canada for the remainder of the game but neither team was able to find a breakthrough goal. The USWNT now have a 47-3-7 record against Canada, with the Canadians last win coming in 2001.

The two teams will meet in the back half of the home-and-home series at Avaya Stadium on Nov. 12.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters