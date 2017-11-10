Veteran Boss Steve Bruce Vows to Undergo Dementia Tests as Heading Documentary Airs

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is set to undergo medical tests following Alan Shearer's demand for clarity on the link between heading and dementia.

The 56-year-old made over 900 appearances during his 20 year playing career for Manchester United, Norwich, Gillingham and Birmingham. On the pitch Bruce was famous for his willingness to put his body on the line and often left the pitch in a bloodstained shirt.

The Sun reported that the ex-Manchester United captain said: "Luckily I never had to head one of the old, heavy balls.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

“But I was always getting head wounds. And when I think about it I reckon I should get myself checked out."

Bruce also stated that there is a gap in the current medical tests that managers undergo and that they should include checks for dementia.

“There is a point to be proved over this issue because while we as managers get checked out for stuff like blood pressure or heart rate there are no checks for dementia.”

Bruce's acceptance to get tested comes following Alan Shearer's recent claims that there is a lack of clarity over the potential problems of heading a ball.

.@alanshearer investigates the link between football & dementia in a new @BBCOne documentary (Sunday 12 Nov 10.30pm) https://t.co/3FsIdZsSdP pic.twitter.com/Qx48lPQ4I0 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 31, 2017

The former England striker, whose documentary Dementia, Football and Me airs on Sunday, said: "Clearly the authorities have been very reluctant to find out any answers.They have swept it under the carpet. It’s a tough game, it’s a brilliant game, but we have to make sure it’s not a killer game."