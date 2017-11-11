Arsenal Line Up 2 High Profile Potential Replacements as They Prepare for Life After Alexis Sanchez

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Arsenal appear to have finally made their peace with the fact that Alexis Sanchez will not be at the club much longer. All that remains to be seen is if a buyer meets their £30m asking price in January or if the player leaves as a free agent in June when his contract expires.

Either way, the Gunners must source a top class replacement if the Chilean's departure is not to be a huge setback, and the club reportedly has eyes on two options.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A report from the Daily Star suggests that if Sanchez is to be sold in January, Arsene Wenger wants it to be to Paris Saint-Germain. That has the bonus of not strengthening Manchester City by allowing him to go there, but also because Arsene Wenger is apparently eyeing a swap deal.

The tabloid claims that Wenger is keen on longstanding target Julian Draxler, a player whose position in Paris has come under threat since the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - that's despite only joining the club himself from Wolfsburg in January.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Draxler has completed 90 minutes on only three occasions in Ligue 1 this season. He has started just seven of 12 games, and one of four in the Champions League. But Bayern Munich may provide competition for the Gunners, who have tracked the player since his Schalke days.

Depending on the timing of Sanchez's departure, Draxler may not prove attainable, but there is also a rumour linking Arsenal with a move for another oft-rumoured target: Lyon's Nabil Fekir.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Gossip originating from Spain suggests that Barcelona are interested in the Lyon captain, who has already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, but that Wenger is keeping tabs on the highly rated forward as well.

If Sanchez remains at Arsenal until June and then leaves, that would be the Gunners' opportunity to bring in Fekir, promising a reunion with Alexandre Lacazette.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters