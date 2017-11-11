Atletico President Throws Support Behind 'Untouchable' Simeone Amid Everton Boss Rumours

Everton managerial target Diego Simeone is 'untouchable' at Atletico Madrid, according to the club's president.

Enrique Cerezo was quoted by FourFourTwo as he hit out at those who had touted the Argentine as a possible replacement for the sacked Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

Simeone is reportedly the number one choice of Blues majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to enter the hot seat on Merseyside, but Cerezo refuted those suggestions as he threw his backing behind Simeone.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Cerezo remarked: "I want to say this in a loud voice: Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, for the players, for the directors and for the supporters. Having doubts about Cholo Simeone is not allowed here."

Simeone has scooped up five trophies during his Atletico tenure including the 2013/14 La Liga title, and his hardworking, tough-to-break-down tactics would be just what Everton need right now as they struggle in the Premier League.

The Toffees lie 15th in the standings having just taken 11 points from as many league encounters despite their £150m outlay this summer, but the club are taking their time over the appointment of a new manager to make sure whoever takes over is the right fit for the club.

"Why do Everton want Simeone, Jeff?.. I know he’s won La Liga but could he get Bolton into Europe like Big Sam?" pic.twitter.com/XzlUcKnvwU — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 7, 2017

Atletico are currently unbeaten in La Liga, but have drawn criticism for their lack of goals - a factor that has led to the club potentially not making the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to a awry tally of three points from four group C clashes.

Cerezo, however, pointed out that once the club's transfer embargo is lifted in January, Simeone would have the chance to add further bodies and quality to his first-team ranks.

Atletico are already primed to bring in Diego Costa and Vitolo on permanent deals in the winter window, and Cerezo stated that more incomings could be expected as well.

He added: "This season we were unable to make signings. We have great players and many of those we wanted to sign are performing at a great level in important European leagues.

"Fortunately, the two who had to be announced will arrive in January and with them we'll have a great second half to the season, with some phenomenal conditions."