Barcelona Look to Tie Down Sergi Roberto as Negotiations Over a New Contract Continue

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Sergi Roberto and Barcelona have been in talks to extend the 25-year-old’s contract. However, an agreement hasn’t been reached as a disagreement about wages has halted the progress of the deal.

Roberto’s current contract expires in 2019 and Barcelona are keen to find a resolution for the La Masia product. He is considered to be a crucial member of the Barcelona squad due to his versatility and is hoping his meetings with the Barcelona brass will lead to an agreement that is beneficial to both parties.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

At the moment, the two camps differ on what Roberto’s fixed salary should be. Roberto sees the fixed salary as a crucial part of the contract whereas Barcelona are insistent on basing the new contract on a multitude of variables. Nevertheless, the two sides want to come to a conclusion quickly before this becomes an unnecessary drawn out story.

Roberto’s career has been quite the whirlwind. Once considered to be surplus to requirements, he adapted his game under the tutelage of former boss Luis Enrique and began to thrive. 

Additionally, he became an essential part of the first team and was often the protagonist in key matches last season when Barca were looking for a spark. This was revealed in Barcelona’s memorable 6-1 victory over PSG in which Roberto scored the winning goal late on to seal a memorable comeback.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The versatile Spaniard knows he must stay composed during the negotiation process. His wages won’t be at the upper echelon of the squad, but he should come out of the deal satisfied. 

