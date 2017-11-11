Chelsea Hierarchy Admit Move to New Stamford Bridge Could Be Delayed Until 2024

Chelsea have been handed a major setback as it relates to the redevelopment plans for their London home, Stamford Bridge, per the Daily Mail.

The Blues have only known one home stadium since they came into existence in 1905, but will have to spend some time away from their hallowed grounds while it is being renovated.

Here are some of the key details from the fans forum on Chelsea's new stadium. Including what the pitch size will be at Stamford Bridge and the debate over a one-tier stand #CFC https://t.co/ojx5PK1H13 — Bamerez Guido 🇬🇭 (@guido1949) November 11, 2017

They had previously penciled a return to what should be a cutting-edge, 60,000-seat facility by 2021/22. However, the club have now confirmed that it could take longer than that, as they won't be leaving the Bridge until 2020.

Chelsea chiefs Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia recently attended a meeting with the Blues' supporters' groups. And it was revealed that the club will be spending another two-and-a-half seasons in their current 41,000-seat stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We hope, subject to approvals, to start (work) in the third quarter of 2018 including the museum and health club being demolished, with work on the railway lines starting in 2019," a member of the club's stadium project team said.

"There will be at least two further seasons here after this one."

Another added: "The local authority has been very helpful.

"We have legal matters and statutory approvals to resolve before any works can commence and this may take some time but is not unique to this project."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has held talks with Chinese investors over a £500m stake to help fund a new stadium. (Sun) — Chelsea Social (@Chelsea_Social) November 9, 2017

The Blues face at least four years away from the Bridge, with Wembley the most likely to accommodate them, although it is believed that eight other venues are being looked into.

A member of the project team has said that the club, "Have lots of time to make a decision and none of the potential venues need more than a year’s notice."

The redevelopment will cost Chelsea an estimated £500m, but fans will be treated to one of the best stadium experiences England has to offer when they finally open the gates to the new facilities.