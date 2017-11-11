Chelsea Injury Fears Grow After Tiemoue Bakayoko Breaks Down During Training Leaving Conte Sweating

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Tiemoue Bakayoko could become the latest Chelsea player to suffer an injury during the first part of the season after he reportedly broke down in pain during a training session. 

The Frenchman has been struggling ever since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in a £40m move from Monaco, shortly after undertaking a knee surgery in the summer. 

He not only has never achieved a full recovery, but was also recently hit by a groin strain during Chelsea's 3-3 draw against Roma a few weeks ago. 

And now The Sun reports that he was in a one-on-one training session on Saturday morning while the rest of the team trained elsewhere, but failed to complete it since he broke down in pain in the middle of sprint shuttles. 

He was then treated in the dressing rooms, leaving Chelsea manager Antonio Conte worried over just another injury in his Premier League-winning team. 

The 23-year-old had been stoically fighting pain in the past few weeks as he had remained one of the few solid resources for Conte. 

Fears that he might need treatment add up to an already complicated situation, which saw striker Michy Batshuayi being forced to pull out of his Belgium squad due to a foot problem. 

Were he to drop from the team with an injury, he would be the sixth of the season, as Danny Drinkwater, Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and Victor Moses have all recently suffered muscle lesions. 

Up until now, Bakayoko was, alongside Cesc Fabregas, the only midfielder available for Conte, who was forced to call for duty teenager Ethan Ampadu to help around in the middle of the pitch. 

Now that Kante, Morata and Drinkwater have barely returned to fitness and can be featured in Chelsea's upcoming Premier and Champions League games, losing Bakayoko and Batshuayi may be crucial for the Italian coach. 

