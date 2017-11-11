England Star Debutant Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sets Sights on Becoming Even Better After Strong First Game

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has set his sights on improving his game even further, after making an excellent debut for the Three Lions in Friday night's 0-0 draw with Germany.

The entertaining match saw the youngster claim the Man of the Match award, with a composed performance in the heart of midfield that impressed fans and pundits alike.

Speaking after the match to ITV, via the Daily Mail, the Crystal Palace loanee expressed his pride at making his England debut, and discussed his plans to go from strength to strength as his development continues. Loftus-Cheek stated:

"'It could have been better. If we'd won it would have been better, but I'm really happy"

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (21) vs Germany



50/52 passes completed

4/4 dribbles completed

3 losses of possession

2 key passes

2 clearances

1/1 aerials won

1 block



Still only 21. But proving, yet again, that he's ready. 👊 pic.twitter.com/dBZF9NEMt9 — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) November 10, 2017

"It was good for us young players and I certainly learned a lot so it's been a good night. To go to the World Cup it is still a long season and I'll look to improve until the end of the season."

The 21-year-old lined up alongside captain for the night Eric Dier and Jake Livermore, and the three midfielders formed a solid trio in the centre of the park.





With England missing several key players for the friendly, other youngsters such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomes all had a run-out in-front of a packed Wembley Stadium.

Assessing Loftus-Cheek's impact for his side, manager Gareth Southgate gave a glowing review of the powerful midfielder's display. The England boss said:

"'He did everything that I know he can do. I think it took him 10 minutes to realise "I'm okay here, I can play. I think he needs that confidence because he's capable of anything.





"He's been a top performer in our junior teams for a long time as have some of the others and they showed tonight that they can step up."