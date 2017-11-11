Everton Set to Double Sean Dyche's Wages in Order to Prise Burnley Manager Away From Turf Moor

Everton will be made to pay Sean Dyche a £4m salary if they want the 46-year-old in charge at Goodison Park, according to the Mirror.

Club chairman Bill Kenwright is understood to be in favour of a move for Dyche. However, Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, is desperate to see a marquee name like Diego Simeone take charge of the club.

Everton have been without a manager since the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman first came to the club after a successful spell in charge of Southampton, being confirmed as the Toffees' new boss in June 2016.

Despite an impressive first season in charge of the club, a large number of incomings and outgoings this summer - some of which would have been done without Koeman signing off on them - left the 54-year-old with an entirely new squad and he struggled to get them to gel together from the outset.

Despite seeing the problems that Koeman faced during his time in charge at Everton, Dyche could be in a fantastic position to take over at Goodison Park.

Although the Englishman has never seen a 25 goal a season striker leave Turf Moor, Dyche has dealt with losing two star forwards during his time in charge of the club - Danny Ings and Andre Gray.

Everton are certainly not rushing into any decisions over their future manager, the club seeming happy to keep David Unsworth in charge for the time being.

However, fans are beginning to become restless over who their new manager will be.