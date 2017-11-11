Former AC Milan Star Marcel Desailly Believes Napoli Can Beat Juventus to the Serie A Title

November 11, 2017

Ex-AC Milan defender Marcel Desailly is backing Napoli to break Juventus' six consecutive Serie A titles by winning the league this year. 

The former French international played for AC Milan between 1993 and 1998, making 186 appearances and scoring seven times, and winning the UEFA Champions League and two Serie A titles before moving to Chelsea in 1998. 

He also represented France 116 times and scored three goals, and in that period he won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the UEFA European Football Championship in 2000. 

Desailly has revealed his desire for Juventus' dominant 'cycle' to end in Serie A, and is hoping that Napoli can beat the Old Lady to the title this season. Napoli are currently in first place, just a single point above defending champions Juventus, and still remain unbeaten in the league this season. 

Speaking at the Golden Football Awards, the World Cup winner said that: "I like football because there's no truth first of all and there's some cycle.

"I would like the cycle of the Juventus to finish because it's now seven years almost they've won the Serie A. We want other faces and Napoli is a very nice face because tactically the projection, how they go forward to play and the technical aspect of the collective of Napoli is just amazing. 

"We really want them to be able physically to stay at that level to be able to win this league."

After the international break, Napoli will play Desailly's former team AC Milan at home to try and maintain their lead at the top of Serie A. 

