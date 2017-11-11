Former Liverpool Star Javier Mascherano Hints at Barcelona Exit Amidst Rumours of Anfield Return

Javier Mascherano has said that he doesn't know if he'll be leaving Barcelona in January or the transfer window next summer, despite his contract in Catalonia running until 2019, according to Goal reports.

The 33-year-old has recently been linked with a sensational return to Liverpool, a club he first joined on loan in 2007, and Mascherano has said that money will not be a deciding factor when choosing his next club.

Funniest thing is, we’ve never replaced Mascherano and we’d finally be replacing Mascherano by bringing back Mascherano. — - (@AnfieldRd96) November 9, 2017

"My future has nothing to do with money, I used to make my own decisions but now they’re done by my family, I cannot forget my kids and their situation," he said. "What will I be doing in January or summer? I have no idea."





Mascherano made 139 appearances for Liverpool before joining Spanish giants Barcelona in 2010, leaving Merseyside for £18m.

The former River Plate star has made over 300 appearances for the Blaugrana over the last seven years, scoring one goal and claiming eight assists.

The Argentine veteran has a contract in Catalonia until 2019, however, he has been strongly linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season and it appears Liverpool could look to recruit their old star to bring some aggression back the Reds' back line.

However, as we see with many South American footballers in Europe, a return to his homeland shouldn't be ruled out.

Having previously represented River Plate in Argentina and Corinthians in Brazil, Mascherano's return would be welcomed by either club.