Former Newcastle Centre-Back Believes Potential Takeover Will Make Rafael Benitez's Life Easier

Former Newcastle United centre-back and now club ambassador Bob Moncur believes any potential takeover at St James' Park can make Rafael Benitez's job easier.

Amanda Staveley and her PCP Financial Group have been repeatedly linked with a takeover at Newcastle that would relieve Mike Ashley as owner of the club, ending his tumultuous time with the North East side.

Speaking to The Shield Gazette, Moncur claimed: "Mike's said 'I can't afford to take it any further' - he's quite happy to hand it on to somebody else who can.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"If there's a takeover, hopefully there'll be more investment, which will make Rafa's job a bit easier."

Newcastle currently sit 11th in the Premier League in their return to top flight football after winning the Championship last season.

Whilst working on a shoe-string budget, Benitez has drafted together a hard-working team that former captain Moncur believes epitomises the quality that Benitez has a manager.

He continued, stating: "If you'd said to me at this stage of the season that we'd be 11th, I'd have said 'I'll snap your hand off.

"Rafa's done a great job with the squad he's got - he's a great manager. I think the whole city and the club has been buoyed up by Rafa."

Moncur hopes that Benitez will still be around by the time a touted takeover is complete, as he believes that Benitez has unrivalled talent in the Premier League in terms of resources available.

He concluded, saying: "We've got the best manager in the land as far as I'm concerned and he's doing a great job with what he's got."