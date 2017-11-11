Ireland travel to Copenhagen on Saturday to face Denmark in the first leg of a World Cup playoff match.

Ireland have not reached the World Cup since 2002 but used a second-half goal against Wales last month to propel them to the playoff at the expense of their opponent. In 10 games, Ireland finished with 19 points and allowed just six goals.

Denmark, who last qualified in 2010, finished second in their qualifying group behind Poland. The Danes are ranked 19 in the world and are led by Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. In their last match on Oct. 8, Denmark drew with Romania 1-1.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.