How to Watch Ireland vs. Denmark: World Cup Playoff Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Denmark vs. Ireland on Nov. 11.

By Nihal Kolur
November 11, 2017

Ireland travel to Copenhagen on Saturday to face Denmark in the first leg of a World Cup playoff match.

Ireland have not reached the World Cup since 2002 but used a second-half goal against Wales last month to propel them to the playoff at the expense of their opponent. In 10 games, Ireland finished with 19 points and allowed just six goals.

Denmark, who last qualified in 2010, finished second in their qualifying group behind Poland. The Danes are ranked 19 in the world and are led by Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. In their last match on Oct. 8, Denmark drew with Romania 1-1.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters