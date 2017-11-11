Italy and Croatia Reportedly Aiming to Secure Ex-Bayern Munich Manager Carlo Ancelotti

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Ever since departing from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Carlo Ancelotti has been linked to several clubs around Europe, from AC Milan to Chelsea, who were reportedly willing to sign him either in January or in June. 

However, the latest reports suggest that he is now being courted by two national teams who would largely benefit from his arrival. 

The first one is Italy, whose recent struggles to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, which culminated in Friday night's 1-0 defeat to Sweden, may lead to an imminent sacking of current manager Giampiero Ventura. 

The Azzurri have failed to come up with some good results for a while, having lost 3-0 against Spain and drawn with Macedonia, and now risk to miss the Russia World Cup if they don't win the second leg of the playoffs against Sweden.  

Was this to happen, the Italian football federation will probably consider replacing Ventura and Ancelotti would be top of the list. This hypothesis has been suggested after several Italian Twitter users have started messaging the ex-AC Milan manager and urged him to rescue them from the unfortunate situation. 

On the other hand, Corriere dello Sport (via  Gazzetta) suggests that Croatia have also made an offer to the Italian and would be keen on signing until 2020. 

The Croatian football federation seems to have approached Ancelotti for the same reasons as Italy, as the team face equal hard times. 

Despite beating Greece 4-1 in the first leg of the playoffs, the Zagaber federation is thought to be in search of a new manager to replace Ante Cacic. 

Corriere also claims that Luka Modric could be a key negotiator in this situation: the midfielder, who played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid, could pull some strings to convince him to opt for Croatia instead of Italy.

However, the team could be penalised by the fact the Ancelotti is looking for a contract between January and June 2018, while Croatia hope to secure him for a longer term. 

