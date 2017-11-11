Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists Summer Signing Robertson Must Improve to Replace Moreno

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Liverpool youngster Andrew Robertson must improve in order to replace Alberto Moreno in the starting line-up. This is according to the Reds' German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Moreno was heavily chastised by the fans last season for his underwhelming performances throughout the year, however, the Spaniard has seemingly turned a corner this season, displaying his quality on a regular basis for the Reds.

Robertson was signed from Hull City in the summer, for £10m, but is yet to find a regular starting spot in Klopp's side. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has explained why he has favoured Moreno in the starting side, since his revival this season, by saying:

"The players can always do that,

“If they have the quality they can win the fans back because we have no real idea about the games four or five weeks away. We are easy to convince in the moment. He did it now consistently which is really nice.

“I am happy for him because he had a very difficult situation last year. That’s how it was.

"We spoke before the last season what we wanted him to do differently. He needed a bit of time and now he is doing well.

"Hopefully he can do well in the future again because that’s how you show consistency."

Klopp has also expressed his future plans with the 23-year-old Robertson, as he admitted the former Hull City man must improve if he wishes to see game time on a consistent basis.

“That’s the exact situation for Andy Robertson. People will say: ‘Why do you do that [sign Robertson], because he is here and not playing?’

"Because he has to learn, but there is no problem.

"We are in conversation, talk about it and he has to improve.”

Liverpool take on Southampton after the international break, both Moreno and Robertson will be hoping to get in the starting XI.

