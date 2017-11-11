Liverpool Reportedly Set to Break Suso's Release Clause to Bring Him Back to Anfield

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Liverpool are thought to be ready to splash a staggering £35m to break Suso's release clause in a bid to bring him back to the Premier League two years after selling him. 

The Brazilian moved to Italy in 2015 after Brendan Rogers decided that the Spaniard, then a promising star with little space of improvement at the club, would have more chances to play elsewhere. 

He then spent the 2016/17 season on a loan at Genoa and returned to AC Milan in the best of ways: ever since the beginning of the new year, he has already scored five goals and provided three assists, thus becoming the Rossoneri's new leader and top goalscorer.

For these reasons, Soccerisma suggests that the Reds may be willing to trigger his £35m-worth release clause to take him back to Anfield. 

The news comes amid long-lasting rumours that Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho could be part ways with the club soon, after being courted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid for the whole summer. 

The Brazilian is thought to be willing to leave during the winter transfer window on a minimum £120m deal, so Jurgen Klopp could be determined to find an ideal replacement as soon as possible. 

🇮🇹 25marzo15/5novembre17. In quello stadio mi ero messo in testa per la prima volta di voler diventare ‘un giocatore’ del Milan. Ed in quello stesso stadio ieri ho fatto festa. Penso che il peggio sia alle spalle: oggi siamo più squadra, più compatti. Felice per la gente del Milan, per me, per chi mi sta a fianco, per i miei compagni e per il mister. Ma la strada è ancora lunga. Tra qualche giorno penseremo al Napoli 🔴⚫. Adesso nazionale, con orgoglio, con la MIA SPAGNA 🇪🇸. #noiconvoi #voiconnoi #adelante Suso 🎱 ## 🇬🇧 very happy with the team. Yesterday was a difficult game and we did it. Let’s keep working for the team,club and coach. It’s just the beginning but now is our time to show we’ve just started 🎱

A post shared by Suso (@suso) on

Suso would find plenty of space to play with Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, leaving behind a team, AC Milan, that are currently enduring an internal crisis and keep on struggling to make positive results. 

The Premier League is not new to seeing departed players return to their clubs, the most memorable transfer being Paul Pogba, who went back to Manchester United from Juventus for a then record-breaking £89m. 

