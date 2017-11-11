Liverpool Reportedly Set to Break Suso's Release Clause to Bring Him Back to Anfield

Liverpool are thought to be ready to splash a staggering £35m to break Suso's release clause in a bid to bring him back to the Premier League two years after selling him.

The Brazilian moved to Italy in 2015 after Brendan Rogers decided that the Spaniard, then a promising star with little space of improvement at the club, would have more chances to play elsewhere.

still kills me to this day why liverpool sold Suso, was a top decision from Brendan Rogers — reevo (@reeve_1997) November 5, 2017

He then spent the 2016/17 season on a loan at Genoa and returned to AC Milan in the best of ways: ever since the beginning of the new year, he has already scored five goals and provided three assists, thus becoming the Rossoneri's new leader and top goalscorer.

For these reasons, Soccerisma suggests that the Reds may be willing to trigger his £35m-worth release clause to take him back to Anfield.

Funny how they have turned out to be much better performers since they left Liverpool.

Borini, Suso, Shelvey, Iaspas, Ballotelli to mention a few.. — EL HEEEROOOH (@heeeroooh) November 9, 2017

The news comes amid long-lasting rumours that Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho could be part ways with the club soon, after being courted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid for the whole summer.

The Brazilian is thought to be willing to leave during the winter transfer window on a minimum £120m deal, so Jurgen Klopp could be determined to find an ideal replacement as soon as possible.

Suso would find plenty of space to play with Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, leaving behind a team, AC Milan, that are currently enduring an internal crisis and keep on struggling to make positive results.

The Premier League is not new to seeing departed players return to their clubs, the most memorable transfer being Paul Pogba, who went back to Manchester United from Juventus for a then record-breaking £89m.