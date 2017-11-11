Manchester City Striker Jesus Admits to Getting Up Early to Play Football in Sao Paulo Prison

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he used to play football in a prison when he was growing in Brazil.

The 20-year-old striker would get up in the early hours of the morning to have a kick about at the Romão Gomes prison in São Paulo.


"When it became known that I used to play inside a prison, people were asking me if I had been sentenced," Jesus told FourFourTwo.

"The pitch was inside Romao Gomes prison but it belonged to the police and it wasn’t far from the bad guys," he continued. "Only the policemen used to play there. I’ve never felt afraid of anything there. Well, I used to get there very early in the morning. Several times I left home around 5 or 6am."


The Brazilian forward has been lighting up the Premier League ever since he arrived in England in January. 


Having completed a £29m move from Palmeiras, Jesus has gone on to feature in 27 games across all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 16 goals and claiming six assists.

The Olympic gold medalist also has an impressive record for his country, scoring eight goals in just 12 senior appearances for Tite's side. Jesus, following Brazil's 3-1 victory over Japan, will now be preparing to face England in an international friendly on Tuesday.

