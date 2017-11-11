Neymar Insists He Is Happy at PSG Despite Rumours of Rift Between Himself and Unai Emery

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar has refuted claims he has fallen out with club manager Unai Emery, insisting he is happy with life in Paris.

Reports from French media outlet L'Equipe (via Daily Mail) suggests that the relationship between the PSG manager and the world's most expensive footballer has become frayed in recent weeks.

Speaking on the issue whilst on international duty, Neymar said: "I'm very well in Paris, I'm happy. I'm motivated to be a player who gives anything on the pitch.

"Anyway, there's something that is bothering me a lot - I don't have a problem with Cavani, I don't have a problem with the coach.

"I want you to stop inventing stories that I have problems with the coach."

Despite Neymar's impressive start to life at Parc des Princes, scoring 11 goals in 12 Ligue 1 and Champions League games, reports of his unrest at PSG have refused to go away.

There were some unsavoury scenes in a Ligue 1 game against Lyon in September, as he and Edinson Cavani argued over the taking of a free-kick and a penalty in their side's 2-0 victory.

Speaking after Brazil's 3-1 victory against Japan on Friday, a game that saw Neymar score and miss a penalty, the Brazilian has even spoken to his Brazil manager Tite about this alleged issue.

He continued, stating: "It's something that has been bothering me, I even talked about about it with Tite.

"So I'm asking you to stop."

Neymar and the rest of his Brazil teammates will be in action at Wembley on Tuesday, as Brazil play England in their second friendly of the international week.

Following the conclusion of the international break, Neymar will return to club side PSG for their fixture against Claudio Ranieri's Nantes a next Saturday, hoping to stretch their four point lead at the top of Ligue 1.