Pundit Ray Wilkins Slams West Ham Starlet Edimilson Fernandes for Giving Up in Liverpool Match

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Ray Wilkins has blasted Edimilson Fernandes for his performance in the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Using his platform as a guest on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on November 10th, Wilkins fiercely criticised the lack of passion and desire seen through the play of the young Swiss midfielder.

Fernandes started the last game against Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium, which resulted in a heavy defeat. 

The 21-year-old has been singled out by fans and critics for his poor performance, as he seemingly lacked the effort to get back and support the team after Liverpool's first goal.

Wilkins was also very critical of his performance stating: "Young man Fernandes was overtaken by Noble and Reid. You never jack it in, and he jacked it in. I find that very sad.”

Fernandes's poor display was a mirror of West Ham's first-half performance against Liverpool, where the London side seemed hopeless and submissive to the attack of Liverpool.

Although West Ham did show some life in the second half, it was a case of too little too late as Liverpool did not stop their goal onslaught.

Ultimately the heavy defeat to Liverpool was the final straw in the managerial reign of Slaven Bilic, who was let go shortly after.

West Ham have now moved on and appointed David Moyes to a six-month contract.

The Scottish boss has promised that any player who shows a lack of effort will not play for him, therefore Fernandes will be looking to improve his game to show Moyes why he should be a staple in the future of West ham.

West Ham play Watford at Vicarage Road in their next league game, as they look to move clear of the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters