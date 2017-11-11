Pundit Ray Wilkins Slams West Ham Starlet Edimilson Fernandes for Giving Up in Liverpool Match

Ray Wilkins has blasted Edimilson Fernandes for his performance in the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Using his platform as a guest on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on November 10th, Wilkins fiercely criticised the lack of passion and desire seen through the play of the young Swiss midfielder.



Roberto Mancini's Ridiculous Wage Demands Cost Him Premier League Return With West Ham @KavanFlavius https://t.co/mi2HFIeoXK — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 10, 2017

Fernandes started the last game against Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium, which resulted in a heavy defeat.

The 21-year-old has been singled out by fans and critics for his poor performance, as he seemingly lacked the effort to get back and support the team after Liverpool's first goal.

Wilkins was also very critical of his performance stating: "Young man Fernandes was overtaken by Noble and Reid. You never jack it in, and he jacked it in. I find that very sad.”

New Boss David Moyes Targets Sunderland Defender as Part of West Ham Makeover https://t.co/EQFai0JVnN — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 10, 2017

Fernandes's poor display was a mirror of West Ham's first-half performance against Liverpool, where the London side seemed hopeless and submissive to the attack of Liverpool.

Although West Ham did show some life in the second half, it was a case of too little too late as Liverpool did not stop their goal onslaught.

Ultimately the heavy defeat to Liverpool was the final straw in the managerial reign of Slaven Bilic, who was let go shortly after.

West Ham have now moved on and appointed David Moyes to a six-month contract.

The Scottish boss has promised that any player who shows a lack of effort will not play for him, therefore Fernandes will be looking to improve his game to show Moyes why he should be a staple in the future of West ham.

West Ham play Watford at Vicarage Road in their next league game, as they look to move clear of the relegation zone.