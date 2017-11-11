Real Madrid Reportedly Eyeing January Approach for PSG Star in Bid to Save Season

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos in a bid to strengthen their struggling defensive ranks.

Real have had issues at both right-back and at the heart of the defence this season and Marquinhos' versatility makes him a player that could help solve each problem.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol (DG), Marquinhos has emerged as the choice for Real president Florentino Perez, with the Spanish gossip outlet claiming the club were actually interested in pursuing a deal last summer.

PSG were not interested in doing business at the time. But that seemingly hasn't deterred Real and DG talk of a possible €80m bid that would make 23-year-old Marquinhos, occasionally linked with Barcelona in the past, the most expensive defender in history.

Teenage Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has been filling in at right-back in Dani Carvajal's absence, but at 18 years of age is still incredibly raw and inexperienced.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

In the middle, Sergio Ramos is struggling to find his best form, while Raphael Varane is often injured. Los Blancos chiefs apparently don't have enough faith in Jesus Vallejo or Nacho either.

Perez is said to have doubts that Real will be able to retain their La Liga and Champions League titles with the defence in its current condition, suggesting that it will be a January approach if the gossip of serious interest is found to hold any truth.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

With a leakier defence than Leganes, Real currently sit third in La Liga and already trail leaders Barcelona by as many as eight points. In Europe, meanwhile, a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham in their last Champions League outing is likely to mean finishing second in the group and an unseeded place in the draw for the first knockout round.