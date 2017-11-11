Real Madrid Set to Spend €200m to Sign Neymar After Brazilian Told Marcelo He Regrets Leaving Spain

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on splashing a staggering €200m to sign Paris St-Germain's star and former Barcelona forward Neymar.

Los Blancos seem ready to welcome new players into their La Liga and Champions League-winning squad, as they prepare for the arrival of young ace Vinicius from June 2018 and are said to be willing to break Neymar's release clause to bring him to Madrid.

The news, which has been spread out by Marca, comes shortly after rumours that he confessed to Brazilian teammate Marcelo that he regrets leaving Spain to move to France. His possible departure from the Stade des Princes could also follow speculations that would have him involved in a series of rows with PSG manager Unai Emery.

I had a dream. A big one, of course. The dream: Hazard, Neymar, Harry Kane at Bernabeu. From dream to reality-- it will happen. The back-to-back will happen again. It's a Real Madrid forte. Bon appétit, tout le monde. — Umar-Farouk Atipaga (@FAROUKATIPAGA) November 9, 2017

After less than six months in Ligue 1, Neymar has already scored 11 times for the French giants and it seems unlikely that he will leave anytime soon. But Real Madrid could be keen on waiting until the 2019/2020 season.

Asked about it, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was not able to hide his wish to play alongside a striker like him: "I like to have the best and it’s clear Neymar is one of them," he told Cadena Ser .

Heard what Serigo Ramos said on Cadena SER. So Would you like Neymar at Real Madrid? — Florentino Pérez (@RealFloPerez) November 9, 2017

"Maybe it was easier for him to go to PSG, instead of directly to Real Madrid. They are personal decisions, you never know what can happen because football goes around a lot. I already have the door open for him if he wants to come. I also have a good relationship with him.”





This summer, Real Madrid failed to sign their main target Kylian Mbappe, who, like Neymar, chose to join PSG, despite huge deal offers were coming from Los Blancos.

With Gareth Bale constantly exposed to injuries and Karim Benzema rumoured to be keen on parting ways with Real Madrid, Los Galacticos need to sign someone new as soon as possible, and the Brazilian may as well be the ideal choice.