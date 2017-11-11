REVEALED: Which Premier League Clubs Have Lost the Most Days to Injury This Season

Injuries can break a season for any club in any league around the world, with no team able to play to its full potential while missing key players or lacking depth that allows fatigue to creep in.

The Daily Telegraph has published figures for each club in the Premier League to reveal how many days each has lost to injuries so far this season - it is pointed out that players who started the season injured, such as Marcos Rojo or Santi Cazorla, are not included, while only injuries that have kept a player sidelined for at least 10 days have been considered.

Given that Watford have the rather dubious honour of leading the way with 408 days lost to injury this season already, it is remarkable that the Hornets should be doing as well as they are, although three successive defeats signal a significant recent dip in previously good form.

Crystal Palace have noticeably been without Christian Benteke this season, while Wilfried Zaha has also missed games - it is no coincidence his return has sparked a revival. Their 328 days lost to injury can perhaps be partly to blame for their perilous position at the foot of the table.

Arsenal are typically high with 301 days lost to injury, while bottom half strugglers Everton and Bournemouth have 265 and 279 days to injury respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool have lost just 74 days to injury, especially impressive given that Jurgen Klopp's high press tactics have been accused of causing hamstring problems in the past. Southampton (78) are the only other club to have lost fewer than 100 days.

Chelsea's lack of depth hasn't really been tested as yet due to losing just 116 days to injury, while Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United are all towards the better end.

Burnley are the seventh best club when it comes to being injury free. The Clarets have lost 175 days to injury - anymore and their overachieving squad might have been much more stretched.

