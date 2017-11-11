Richard Keys Is Backing David Moyes But Believes the West Ham Owners Are Planning to Sell the Club

Pundit Richard Keys believes David Moyes can restore his reputation at West Ham and thinks the owners David Sullivan and David Gold are looking to sell the club.

West Ham are currently in the bottom three of the Premier League after losing 4-1 to Liverpool at home last weekend. The result saw Slaven Bilic sacked as the manager and replaced by David Moyes.

Moyes has had a difficult spell since he left Everton in 2013 to become Manchester Untied manager. He spent one season at Old Trafford before he was sacked. A few months later he was appointed as manager of Real Sociedad in La Liga before also being shown the door at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His most recent job came last season where he was unable to prevent Sunderland from being relegated in the Premier League, at the end of the season he resigned from the job.

But Keys has 'no doubts' that Moyes can restore his reputation at West Ham, but the club need to give him the resources to sign players in January. Writing on his personal blog, Keys said:

"Now Moyes has rolled the dice again and decided he can restore his battered reputation at West Ham.

"Everyone connected with that club had better hope he does. I have no doubts that he can, but come January The Hammers need to spend - and let Moyes do the spending. Everyone previously connected with transfer need to step away. Everyone."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

But despite appointing Moyes only this week, Keys also thinks the West Ham owners are looking to jump ship. He also said: "There is nothing more certain in the East End right than the club's current owners are wanting to sell up, for huge profit, and get out of town.

"I don't blame them. The UK is a capitalist society and profit shouldn't be a dirty word. How you achieve that aim can be though."

After the international break is over, West Ham will resume their Premier League campaign against Watford.