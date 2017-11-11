Roy Hodgson Denies Links Suggesting Arsenal Midfielder Will Make a January Switch to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has denied reports that suggest Jack Wilshere is a target for the Eagles in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The Arsenal midfielder is desperate for more game time ahead of the World Cup next year, with a spot on the plane to Russia still open if Wilshere can prove himself in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for the England international. However, former Three Lions boss Hodgson insists that these latest rumours have come from Wilshere's agent.

"Who has linked him? That's what you need to find out because it didn't come from us," Hodgson insisted.





"I will tell you who, his agent - because that's where newspapers get their stories from.





"We have never mentioned his name. I work with Dougie Freedman and we talk about potential players, and Jack Wilshere's name has never been mentioned in this room.

"I like him and I think he is a very good player. There may come a time at Crystal Palace where Jack Wilshere would be just the player we are looking for, but I can't tell you that is the case at the moment."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

So far this season, the 25-year-old has accumulated just two Premier League appearance and has been on the pitch for less than 30 minutes.

However, despite the limited playing time, Wilshere has already registered his first assist of the season, setting up Aaron Ramsey to score in Arsenal's 5-2 victory over Everton.