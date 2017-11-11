Sami Khedira Is Reportedly Trying to Convince Liverpool's Emre Can to Join Him at Juventus

Juventus star Sami Khedira is apparently trying to persuade his German international teammate Emre Can to join him at the Italian side.

Can has had a good season at Liverpool so far, making 14 appearances and netting three times for the Reds. However, the 23-year-old is down to the last year of his contract at Liverpool and has yet to provide any indication whether he will sign a new deal.

It seems as Juventus are trying to use this contract uncertainly to convince Can to join them. According to Tuttosport via Football Italia, the Italian giants are are hoping that their midfielder Khedira can persuade his countryman to sign for the Old Lady.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

This isn't the first time the Liverpool star has been linked with a move to Italy, as there was reported interest from Juventus during October.

Speaking about Juventus' interest last month, Can revealed he was flattered by the interest but maintained he was only focused on Liverpool. According to German newspaper Kicker, he said:





"It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest.

"The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must respect other big clubs and leagues. You never know what will happen. And I don't know what Jurgen Klopp plans."

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points outside of the top four. They will play Southampton at home after the international break is over.