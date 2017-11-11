Spanish Report Claims Man Utd Enforcer Ander Herrera Is Top of Atletico Madrid Transfer Shortlist

November 11, 2017

Atletico Madrid will go all out to convince Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera of a return to Spain in January, according to AS.

Diego Simeone is looking to add depth to a midfield that already has immense quality. With Koke currently missing through injury, Atletico have looked towards defensive midfielder Thomas to plug a gab for Los Rojiblancos, while Saúl Ñíguez is finding his opportunities out wide.

Manchester United's Hererra would be a welcome addition to the Wanda Metropolitano and the 28-year-old will be available on a free transfer next summer. However, the Red Devils could force the Spanish midfielder to stay in Manchester by exercising a clause in his contract.

The Spaniard's decision could rest on the fitness of Paul Pogba. 

The Frenchman has been out of action since the opening game of the Champions League group stage, however, Pogba is expected to return to the squad this month and if he forces Herrera out of the Manchester United first-team, a move away from Old Trafford could be tempting.

Speaking about his limited playing time earlier this season, Herrera said: "My first two seasons here I played 71 games, so it's not a bad number of games.

"But, of course, I cannot lie, this is the time I am enjoying most at Manchester United.

"The manager had a conversation and he told me I was going to be an important player if I do what he wanted me to do.

"I am always open to learning. I am always open to adapting myself to a new role and a new position. It is not so easy to play for Manchester United.”

