Spurs Weigh Up Move for West Ham Star Playmaker as Pochettino Looks to Bolster Talented Squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be keeping tabs on West Ham United's star midfielder Manuel Lanzini. The Spurs boss is thought to be a keen admirer of his fellow Argentinean, and could look to sign the fiery midfielder as he continues to assemble a squad of formidable young talents.

As reported by the Mirror, Spurs are looking to add the 24-year-old to their already strong crop of attacking players, as Pochettino looks to add further strength and depth to his first-team squad. With Lanzini currently on £35k-a-week, Spurs would be confident of providing a deal lucrative enough to lure the player away from their fierce London rivals.

Stats show just how pivotal @manulanzini was in our win, him and Ayew carried the ball forward and linked really well. pic.twitter.com/lk7qfbqJiy — Ironwork Tours (@IronworkTours) October 26, 2017

The tenacious midfielder has been a solitary bright-spark in an otherwise woeful start to the season for the Hammers, who sit 18th in the Premier League table after winning just two of their opening 11 matches. With David Moyes now at the helm after Slaven Bilić's dismissal, West Ham fans will be desperate to keep their best players and fight against relegation.

Lanzini has provided two stand-out moments for his side so far this season - his two assists against Spurs in the Hammers' stunning 3-2 League Cup win was sublime, and his gutsy performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace also strongly showcased the player's talents.

Lanzini joined West Ham at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, with then-manager Bilić aiming to replace the flair soon to be lost when captain Dimitri Payet eventually left the club to join Marseille.





Lanzini went on to win the Players Player of the Year award for West Ham last season, and has become a highly popular figure among the fans.