Tottenham's New £850m Stadium Begins to Take Shape as Daunting South Stand Looms Over Building Site

New images have been released of Tottenham's new £850m stadium, that Spurs hope will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.

Reports from The Mirror focus on the impressive south stand that looks set to hold 17,500 seats. Inspired by The Kop at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall', Tottenham will have the biggest single-tier stand in Europe once the stadium is complete.

A Twitter account, dedicated to Tottenham's stadium development, is keeping fans up-to-date with these latest pictures and football.london report that the new stadium is now beginning to resemble the published concept art.

Recent developments have shown that a component known as 'trees' are beginning to be installed to help support the south stand structure.

Weighing 262 tonnes and standing at 49 metres, these giants pillars have been specially designed for the stadium in relation to the retractable pitch to ease movement, as the new stadium will also house an American Football turf underneath the usual football pitch that will play host to Tottenham's Premier League home games.

The stadium design has been aided by an expert who has previously worked on concerts for U2 to maximise the sound created at the new stadium, as Tottenham fans hope to create an atmosphere that rivalled the one at their previous home, White Hart Lane.