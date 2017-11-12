Besiktas Lining Up Ex-Chelsea Striker as Replacement for Cenk Tosun After Spurs Begin Talks

Turkish giants Besiktas are purportedly lining up former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba, after claims Tottenham have begun talks with incumbent marksman Cenk Tosun.

According to HITC, the North London club have already engaged in talks about the possibility of signing the 26-year-old Turkish striker, despite their relative depth in the position after signing Fernando Llorente in the summer transfer window.

Besiktas are hoping to gain around £18m from the proposed deal, after Tosun has widely impressed this season, especially in the Champions League as the Black Eagles have somewhat surprisingly excelled in what appeared to be a challenging group.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The forward has 10 goals in 15 appearances this season, contributing to a highly respectable total of 60 in 133 appearances for his club.

The only barrier for the move to go ahead appears to be whether Daniel Levy would deem the striker a necessary acquisition, considering Harry Kane's resplendent form and the more than adequate back up of Llorente now on the books.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

But if Spurs are serious about surmounting a genuine challenge across all fronts, this would be the type of move that the club could look to proceed with.

And, should the deal be agreed, it is largely acknowledged that the Turkish side would immediately look to the former chelsea (and indeed Besiktas) poacher Demba Ba.

The forward has had two stints with the club, including a loan spell earlier this year from his current side Shanghai Shenhua, and would thus settle comfortably into the team.

