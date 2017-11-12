David Moyes Eyeing January Loan Move for Injury-Prone Liverpool Striker Danny Ings

David Moyes' West Ham are looking to pounce on the opportunity to sign Danny Ings as Liverpool agree to let the 25-year-old go out on loan.

The Liverpool man has yet to see his best form since arriving at Anfield with two knee problems keeping him on the sidelines for the majority of his time.

The first step to re-establishing himself would be finding first-team football in the Premier League, which would be unlikely at Liverpool considering the wide array of attacking threats that they possess.

Therefore the loan move to West Ham would be beneficial for the meantime as it would give him the regular first-team football that he will desperately need to get his career back on track.

Moyes has been a big admirer of Ings in the past as he even tried to sign the Englishmen to Real Sociedad during his short tenure there.

With West Ham eager to escape the relegation zone, Ings would be the perfect short-term fix to help them get the most out of the budget that they have.

The move will be equally beneficial for Liverpool who will want to ensure that Ings is receiving regular playing time on the first team and not just sitting on the bench.

Other teams such as Newcastle and Ing's former team Bournemouth have both shown interest, but they would have to convince manager Jurgen Klopp that the move will be mutually beneficial for Ings to go to their sides.

A Championship club would be an easy swap for Ings to make, but it would be a Premier League team which would make the most sense for the ex-Burnley man as it would give him invaluable experience on his road to recovery.

The Hammers will also be keen to find a scorer as the fitness of their star man Javier Hernandez is under question with the Mexican picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty.