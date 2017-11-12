Former Gunners Star Paul Merson Claims Jack Wilshere Must Leave the Premier League for His Own Good

With the January transfer window preparing to open its doors fairly soon, rumours surrounding Jack Wilshere are again beginning to gain more traction.

Back in October it was reported that the Englishman was looking for a route out of the club for a stronger guarantee to be on the plane to the World Cup with England.

Ex-Arsenal player, Paul Merson has recently spoken out about Wilshere's dubious future, stating that the Englishmen should probably avoid another loan to a Premier League club.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Merson told Sky Sports: “The way he plays, I think going abroad probably suits him and his game, otherwise he is going to go to a relegation-battling team, and that is not his game", via The Sports View.

The 25-year-old spent last year on loan at Bournemouth, making 27 Premier League appearances – the most he’s ever achieved since the 2010/11 campaign.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Merson named Serie A as a suitable destination for Wilshere's football to really flourish. He went on to further say: “He needs to get on the ball and play football and be in a team that really are going to have a lot more of the ball than not. So probably abroad to an AC Milan or somewhere like that.”

Wilshere has been working hard to get back into the team at Arsenal, showing good signs of him returning to his old self, but manager, Arsene Wenger has been tentatively utilising him in cup competitions.

However, a place in the side seems to be opening up for him, as Wilshere will be eyeing a chance to replace a struggling Granit Xhaka.

With Arsenal hosting their rivals Tottenham after the International break, it would be a big statement if he were to feature in that game, and will also serve as an accurate barometer test of his current level.