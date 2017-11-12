Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Begins House-Hunting in Barcelona

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly already started house-hunting in Barcelona in the hope that his proposed January move to the Nou Camp materialises.

The Brazilian playmaker was the subject of an intense pursuit by the Catalan giants over the summer, and angled for a move there himself only for the Reds to stand unexpectedly firm.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has been adamant that the player will not be allowed to leave the club, but he could have a job on his hands if there is any truth to a report from Diario Gol, which claims Coutinho has sent representatives to Barcelona to search for a property for him.

It suggests that the 25-year-old is definitely still keen to move away from Anfield, and that he wants the move as soon as possible.

The former Inter Milan star, who was signed for just £8.5m in 2013, has emerged as one of the Premier League's best players over the past few years and will be key to Liverpool bid for silverware this season.

The star has performed well after being being reintegrated with the first team by Klopp, but his season has been halted by injury, which caused him to miss the past two league games.

