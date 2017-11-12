Man City Hotshot Kevin De Bruyne Slams Belgium Boss Claiming 'Something Has to Change'

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has slammed Belgium international and former Everton boss Roberto Martinez following his side's 3-3 draw with Mexico on Friday, insisting his tactics are simply not good enough and something needs to change.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine run of form in the Premier League so far this term, playing a part in 12 goals for the Citizens - assisting nine and netting three.

Under the north west boss Pep Guardiola the attacker is thriving, enjoying arguably one of, if not the best spell of his career, however things are not so positive on the national front.

Belgium possess some of the finest talent in world football, with Die Roten Teufel boasting such names as Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea's Eden Hazard - both of which found the scoresheet on Friday - Monaco's Youri Tielemans in addition to De Bruyne to name but a few.





But the Belgium international believes coach Martinez is seemingly struggling to align all the pieces cohesively, and even though they finished top of their World Cup 2018 qualifying Group H by some distance, something needs to be changed.





"As long as we don’t have a good tactical system, we will continue to encounter difficulties against countries like Mexico", the City star told home nation news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Mexico were just tactically better… It’s a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

"Of course, we are playing a system that is very defensive, but filled with many attacking players who want the ball. Then you get a bit of a problem, like Friday against Mexico.

"It was a match in which we had very little ball possession… We now know that something has to be changed against such teams.

"I think the coach has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future."