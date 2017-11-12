Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Finally Decides on the Fate of Teenage Record Signing Luke Shaw

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is open to the permanent sale of misfit Luke Shaw this January, according to a report in The Times, with a £20m figure being mooted as an acceptable fee to the Red Devils. 

The 22-year-old, signed from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for a then-record £30m fee for a teenager, has endured a fractious relationship with the Portuguese manager, failing to even feature in a single Premier League match at all this season. 

Now Mourinho, it seems, is ready to sanction the sale of Shaw, who has been attracting the attentions of rivals Chelsea and Arsenal of late, although his reputed £130k-a-week salary could prove a stumbling block to lesser teams.

The Blues could look to bolster their greatly depleted squad, and a move for the England international could give them excellent cover in the position currently held-down by Marcos Alonso. 

Shaw played at Chelsea's development centre as a child, but never managed to gain an academy spot. The starlet has seven England caps, and will be determined to play for his country again.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have previously expressed an interest in signing Shaw who are also prepared to pay more than 50% of his wage, although former club Southampton are also accredited with an interest, which could be enhanced should they sell current left-back Ryan Bertrand.

