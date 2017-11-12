Man Utd Legend Ryan Giggs Reveals Which Man City Star He Wants at Old Trafford & You Can't Blame Him

Ryan Giggs has lamented the fact that Man City star Leroy Sane is playing on the wrong side of Manchester.

The former United number 11 heaped praise on the way Sane has performed during this Premier League campaign, admitting that he has hopes for the young German to end up in the Red side of Manchester.

Although the former Schalke man began the season being a sporadic first-team player, his outstanding performances have allowed him to become a staple in Pep Guardiola's starting 11.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Etihad for £37m in the summer of 2016 and was shortlisted for PFA young player of the year within his first season.

Sane seems to improve with every game he plays and has impressively grown into his role on the wing at City, scoring eight goals already this season, one shy of his total tally last campaign.

His spectacular performances have also translated over to international football as he caused multiple problems for England Friday night, hitting the crossbar and forcing a goal-line clearance from Phil Jones.

Speaking before the game to ITV, Giggs stated: "Unfortunately he’s the wrong end of the city.

"This season, wow, it seems like he’s got everything this season.

"If you lose the ball deep, he can carry the team up the pitch. He picks the right cross and he’s scoring goals.

"He’s ticking every box when it comes to playing in the wide areas."

City will be travelling to the King Power Stadium for thei next fixture against Leicester as Sane will be keen to build on his impressive start to the season.