Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Keen to Sign Fernando Torres From Atletico Madrid

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been alerted to the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres, the Liverpool Echo have reported.

The former Liverpool striker, who played under Benitez at Anfield, is believed to be looking for a loan move in January.

Torres has been on the fringes at the Wanda Metropolitano so far this season, featuring in only 182 minutes of La Liga football.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The imminent arrival of Diego Costa at Atletico has left the 33-year-old searching for regular first-team football.

His contract expires in 18 months and Torres intends to spend next season with his hometown club before his retirement.

But he is eager to play as much as possible for the remainder of this campaign, and could join up again with Benitez.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The two are close after their time together at Liverpool, during which Torres scored a prolific 56 goals in 69 appearances.

And Newcastle are certainly in need of a goalscorer; the Magpies have scored ten goals in 11 Premier League games, with first-choice striker Joselu having found the net only twice.

Torres has also been linked with a move to Southampton, another side who have struggled for goals this season.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He knows Pellegrino well, too, from the Argentinian’s time on Benitez’s coaching staff on Merseyside.





Torres is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League, although he does have options outside of Europe, most notably in China and the USA.

Any club hoping to sign the Spaniard will be required to pay his annual salary of £2.2m.