Newcastle Set to Announce Long-Awaited Amanda Staveley Takeover This Coming Week

Newcastle are set to announce the finalisation of their heavily publicised takeover next week.

There has been the widespread talk of a potential buyout from Amanda Staveley's company, PCP Capital partners, ever since a financier from the company was spotted at St James's Park, earlier this season.

Staveley's company began communication with the club about the process of a takeover last month, with them searching for a deal to be done and dusted by Christmas.

However, they also had the task of constructing a deal that would work for current owner Mike Ashley, who would not want to sell the team for anything but the best deal.

Star Sport has now reported that a deal could be struck by this coming week. This will be music to the ears of Newcastle fans who have eagerly awaited the potential of new ownership and will be happy to finally see their club spending big again.





Stavely is reported to have a desire for the takeover to be completed before the Christmas, to give manager, Rafa Benitez, a suitable amount of time to make good use of the January transfer market.

In the previous month, it had been reported by that Amanda Staveley met with Newcastle officials to discuss the takeover and even expressed the desire to give Benitez a transfer budget of £100m plus, if the deal was successful.

The transfer window will be a great chance for Newcastle to solidify themselves as an established Premier League side, as the club will look to bring in left-back, midfielder and forward, to address their biggest issues.

Moves for Premier League stars, Ross Barkley, Luke Shaw and even former Magpies striker Andy Carrol were all discussed in the meeting and fans will be salivating over the potential of signing all three.

Benitez has ensured that football on the pitch has taken priority and all distractions have not affected the dressing room, in the midst of all the takeover talk.

Newcastle will be travelling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United after the international break and will be eager to get on with business whether or not the takeover reaches fruition.