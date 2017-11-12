Real Madrid Face Another Injury Scare as Isco Limps Off Spain's Friendly With Possible Leg Problem

Zinedine Zidane may lose just another of his best players due to injury ahead of Real Madrid's key derby clash against Atletico as Isco was forced to drop out of Spain's friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday night.

The striker was substituted by fellow Galactico teammate Marco Asensio after picking up a leg injury that, however, is thought to be just a minor knock.

Spain met Costa Rica in a friendly match that was won by the Rojas by 5-0, yet Isco won't have an equally nice memory of the night since he was caught on camera limping off the pitch. He will miss his team's next friendly against Russia and is thought to be already returning to Madrid for treatment.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

This is just another setback for coach Zidane, who may also do without key players such as Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas, both injured, who could not be able to recover in time for the Madrid derby.

The Welshman, whose brilliant career has too often been marked by injuries, was just recovering from a calf problem when he was said to have picked up another knock ahead of his team's friendlies against France and Panama.

Good sessions this week 🏃 Good luck to the boys tonight, gutted to not be playing at Wembley but working hard to get back out there! ⚽️ A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

The night was brightened by the likes of Jordi Alba, David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Alvaro Morata, who all scored. After the match, Chelsea's forward was questioned on Isco's health, as he replied: "It was a little thing. Isco's leg had a knock, so let's hope he's well as soon as possible.





"Isco is a real phenomenon. This is his home, his land and as long as he is happy, we are happy."

Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui also said a few reassuring words on the player, as he claimed: "He's established himself among the world elite. He's consistently performed at the highest level and done so through his quality and mentality.

Isco and his son is absolute feels. Enjoy

(via @casadelfutbol) pic.twitter.com/0PmofuhBwD — 90min (@90min_Football) November 12, 2017

"Isco's best is yet to come. He had to be taken off due to a knock from (Madrid's) game at Girona. We'll see how it goes."