How to Watch Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland: World Cup Qualifier Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland on Nov. 12.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 12, 2017

Switzerland hosts Northern Ireland at St. Jakob Park for the second leg a World Cup qualifier playoff. 

Switzerland won the first leg of the matchup 1-0 in Belfast. Ricardo Rodriguez scored the lone goal.

The Swiss were second in their group behind the Portuguese in the main qualifying round with 27 points, winning nine matches.

Northern Ireland was second in its group behind only Germany with 19 points, winning six matches.

Find out how to watch the match below.

Soccer
Schalke's Weston McKennie Copes With Missed World Cup, Eyes Bright US Future

How to watch

Game Time: Sunday, Nov. 12, Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN News

Live Stream: WatchESPN

