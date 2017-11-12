Switzerland hosts Northern Ireland at St. Jakob Park for the second leg a World Cup qualifier playoff.

Switzerland won the first leg of the matchup 1-0 in Belfast. Ricardo Rodriguez scored the lone goal.

The Swiss were second in their group behind the Portuguese in the main qualifying round with 27 points, winning nine matches.

Northern Ireland was second in its group behind only Germany with 19 points, winning six matches.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Sunday, Nov. 12, Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN News

Live Stream: WatchESPN