West Ham Boss David Moyes Preparing January Swoop for Out of Favour Everton Winger Kevin Mirallas

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

New West Ham United boss David Moyes is lining up a January swoop for out of favour Everton man Kevin Mirallas following the Belgian's controversial walkout last week, according to the  Mirror

The 30-year-old, who has only featured twice for the Toffees since the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October, was sent home from training by caretaker boss David Unsworth after being accused of lacking commitment by the temporary manager ahead of their 3-2 win over Watford last weekend. 

The pacey winger explained his bust-up with the former Blues Under-23 manager on social media as 'not being able to cope with my frustration', however the former Olympiakos man's future at the club remains in serious doubt.

It is now thought that Moyes, who signed Mirallas from the Greek giants five years ago, is keen to rekindle his former relationship over the winter, with the Scot monitoring the unfolding  situation at Goodison Park ahead of January. 

The player only agreed a new three-year deal with the north west club during the summer, however the ex-Manchester United and Sunderland manager is willing to offer the Belgium international an early exit if he is unable to patch things up on Merseyside. 

The 30-year-old has struggled to stake a claim for a starting spot so far this term, featuring from the outset on just three occasions during his 11 appearances this campaign across all competitions. 

Moyes captured the attacker for Everton in a deal worth around £7m in the summer of 2012, however, after recently extending his stay with the Toffees, and even though tensions are currently high between the two parties, it is likely West Ham will have to pay more than that in order to secure the out of favour Mirallas. 

