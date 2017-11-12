West Ham Star Striker Javier Hernandez Will Be Given a Fresh Start Under David Moyes

Many West Ham fans were underwhelmed to say the least with the appointment of David Moyes. However, one person that might have been even more worried by the appointment of Moyesy, could have been Javier Hernandez.

The Mexican striker struggled for regular game time under Moyes at Manchester United, so their reunion at West Ham could have been awkward. However, according to reports in the Daily Mail, the Scot has no problem with Hernandez and will give him a chance to impress.

David Moyes to give Javier Hernandez a chance at West Ham

Hernandez was understood to have been critical of Moyes during his United tenure, with the Mexican signing for West Ham this summer for £16m and is expecting to start games.

Chicharito has had a mixed start to his West Ham career, having been criticised by some for not working hard enough, but he has scored four of West Ham's 11 goals this season.

One of the first things that Moyes has done at the East London club is promote young forward Toni Martinez to the first team, which might cause concern for Hernandez.





Furthermore, the 29-year-old striker picked up a hamstring injury during his 100th appearance for Mexico against Belgium on Friday.

He will be checked out by West Ham medical staff this week before declaring whether he is fit for Moyes’s first game against Watford next Sunday. The other options that Moyesy has available to him are Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Marko Arnautovic.





The former Manchester United and Everton manager will need to decide quickly what he is going to do as West Ham are currently mired in a relegation battle, a position a club of their stature should not be in.