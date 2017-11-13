Chelsea Fans React After Tiemoue Bakayoko Says N'Golo Kante Is 'No Better Than Me'

Chelsea fans have reacted to Tiemoue Bakayoko's assertion that teammate N'Golo Kante is no better than him.

The former Monaco midfielder, signed for £40m in the summer, was clearly unhappy having been left out of Didier Deschamps' France squad.

Bakayoko has made ten Premier League appearances so far this season, but was overlooked in favour of Kante and others.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"I believe in this World Cup, it remains my goal," the 23-year-old said, quoted by L'Equipe. "I play in a big club, I think it can play in my favour.

"I think Rabiot, Kanté, Matuidi, Tolisso are no better than me. I respect the choices of the coach and I also respect the selected players, they are talented, they are friends. I am proud that they are selected, I would like to be with them. But I'm not worse than them."

Inevitably, there were a number of Chelsea fans who took to Twitter to express their disagreement.

lool who gassed Bakayoko, to even think he's on Kantes level is delusional ffs — Vic (@EdenRevived) November 12, 2017

Bakayoko's only better than Matuidi. Different profiles than Tolisso but more or less the same in terms of this season's performances. https://t.co/GjXbd74mZ2 — 👑Le Chelsea Boss👑 (@LeChelseaBoss) November 12, 2017

Bakayoko actually thinks he's better than Kante when the latter has given him a career at Chelsea midfield. Self-confidence is not the same as shamelessness. — FRANCO (@franco_47nm) November 12, 2017

I do think he has left his brain at Monaco — Muhammad Obaid (@Obaid_MUFC) November 13, 2017

Clearly Bakayoko has not yet done enough to convince some supporters that he is worthy of the hefty fee payed by the club.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright is amongst the doubters, claiming that Ruben Loftus-Cheek - who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Stamford Bridge - is a better option.

"I watched Bakayoko the other day up front or playing further forward against Manchester United and he never done anything in that game that made me think that he’s a better player than Loftus-Cheek," Wright said.

"Now I’m not knocking Chelsea because Chelsea can do whatever they want but the fact is that surely you’ve got to give the guy a chance. I’ve seen him and he’s better than Bakayoko for me."